2019.12.30

Atlanta becomes 100th LEED certified city

  • Atlanta is the 100th city to become certified through LEED for Cities and Communities. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) launched the program in 2016 to provide a framework for cities to measure and track their sustainability.
  • The city's resilience strategy, Resilient Atlanta, was a key element for earning certification. Specific initiatives the USGBC found notable include the city's Clean Energy Plan, intended to get Atlanta to 100% clean energy while prioritizing equity and affordability; Atlanta's electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing program, providing transportation for individuals with low mobility access, including those previously incarcerated; and a partnership with Georgia Tech to help residents use data and technology to solve neighborhood issues.
  • At less than three years old, USGBC considers it an accomplishment for this program "to be a new kid on the block and have 100 cities under the belt," Vatsal Bhatt, director of LEED for Cities and Communities, told Smart Cities Dive. The organization ​anticipates certifying more cities before the end of the year.
    • Source: https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/atlanta-becomes-100th-leed-certified-city/567837/

