- Atlanta is the 100th city to become certified through LEED for Cities and Communities. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) launched the program in 2016 to provide a framework for cities to measure and track their sustainability.
The city's resilience strategy, Resilient Atlanta, was a key element for earning certification. Specific initiatives the USGBC found notable include the city's Clean Energy Plan, intended to get Atlanta to 100% clean energy while prioritizing equity and affordability; Atlanta's electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing program, providing transportation for individuals with low mobility access, including those previously incarcerated; and a partnership with Georgia Tech to help residents use data and technology to solve neighborhood issues.
At less than three years old, USGBC considers it an accomplishment for this program "to be a new kid on the block and have 100 cities under the belt," Vatsal Bhatt, director of LEED for Cities and Communities, told Smart Cities Dive. The organization anticipates certifying more cities before the end of the year.
Source:
https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/atlanta-becomes-100th-leed-certified-city/567837/