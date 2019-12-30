Smart City Observatory launches report on Smart City 2019

The Brazilian Observatory of Intelligent Cities (OBCI) launched the first report of the entity during the Smart City Expo Curitiba 2019, the second Brazilian edition of the largest event of intelligent cities in the world. The purpose of the document is to explain what an intelligent city is and how these practices can be applied by Brazilian municipalities. Smart City 2019 started yesterday at Expo Barigui, and ends this Friday (22).

OBCI was launched last year in Smart City Curitiba and aims to bring information and examples of initiatives developed in different countries, so that legislators can idealize draft laws related to the development of smart cities. The idea, therefore, is through this report to have state and federal councilors and parliamentarians have new knowledge about how technology can contribute to the development of cities.

"We map out the best legislation about smart cities so that in our country it is possible to equalize the laws for the well-being of people. It's a step-by-step work we're doing intensively, "says Robert Janssen, one of the project's creators.

OBCI's executive director, Claudia da Matta, resides in the United States and coordinates research to foster data and supply the information contained in the report. "The idea is to reduce this gap between the technological reality that we live and the legislation that exists," he says.

With this report, some ideals developed in other municipalities abroad can be applied in Brazil. "One example is the use of electronic scooters. It is possible to think of laws so that, in the long run, the use of these devices does not become a problem in both traffic and sidewalks. It has to regulate the use, for example, "says Janssen.

One of the central steps for smart city laws projects to gain more visibility and idealization, according to the OBCI, is the public power to work with open data. "By encouraging access to government data, the use and reuse of such data can contribute to the promotion of innovation, business creation and creative citizen-centered services," says Janssen. "It's no use not working with the new technology, it is necessary to harmonize the laws so that the technology is a positive rearguard for the population," he adds.