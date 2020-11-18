EU Smart Cities Information System

The Smart Cities Information System (SCIS) is a knowledge platform to exchange data, experience and know-how and to collaborate on the creation of smart cities, providing a high quality of life for its citizens in a clean, energy efficient and climate friendly urban environment. SCIS brings together project developers, cities, research institutions, industry, experts and citizens from across Europe.



Launched with support from the European Commission, SCIS encompasses data, experience and stories collected from completed, ongoing and future projects. Focusing on energy, mobility & transport and ICT, SCIS showcases solutions in the fields of energy-efficiency in buildings, energy system integration, sustainable energy solutions on district level, smart cities and communities and strategic sustainable urban planning. Projects in the scope of SCIS are mostly co-funded by the European Commission, for instance, the 12 Horizon 2020 Smart Cities and Communities (SCC1) projects (such as Triangulum, Sharing Cities or Stardust), the 7th Framework Programme projects CELSIUS and City-zen, among other.

The activities of the project included:

• the gathering, management, analysis of the data from all demonstration projects managed by DG Energy/the executive agencies supervised by DG Energy of the Concerto programme, the smart cities and communities projects, and the energy efficient buildings PPP projects of the FP7 and Horizon 2020 calls;

• the provision of interdisciplinary scientific expertise from relevant disciplines with respect to European Union energy and climate change policies; and

• the dissemination of results in view of facilitating roll-out of the demonstrated best-practices.

As outcomes, SCIS:

• Collected valuable data and expertise from smart cities demonstration projects and sites and channelled them into a comprehensive database to promote replication of projects;

• Presented a thematic overview of projects with a focus on technologies and expertise in fields such as energy-efficient buildings, districts and cities, sustainable energy, geothermal communities, sustainable urban planning, low-carbon cities and zero-energy neighbourhoods;

• Offered an outline of renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies and examples of their use;

• Established best practice by analysing and visualising project results, enabling project developers and cities to learn and replicate;

• Identified barriers and pointed out lessons learnt, with the aim of finding better solutions for technology implementation and replication, and policy development;

• Provided recommendations to policy makers on support and policy actions needed to address market gaps.

CEPS is leading Work Package 3 on Analysis and Recommendation.