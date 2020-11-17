MTS adapts cloud service to needs of Smart City

Russian operator MTS has upgraded its cloud service #CloudMTS with a super-computer. The capacity of the super-computer has been quadrupled to 4 petaflops (floating point operations per second) and adapted the service for Smart City projects with the use of video-surveillance systems, adding hyper-scaling calculations. The upgrade will enable the operator to carry out Smart City projects more efficiently, accelerating the processing of data from video-surveillance cameras.

The minimum monthly subscription rate for the GPU SuperCloud service totals RUB 9,000. The price will vary from RUB 36,000 to RUB 290,000 for large companies and complex projects.

The service is provided based on MTS data centres, as well as on graphics processors from Nvidia. Experts from Nvidia, Huawei and Mellanox participated in the systems's design. The minimum capacity totals 640 CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores.