Top20 YouTube Influencers in Estonia

According to the study conducted by MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 439 YouTube channels associated with Estonia have 821,349,518 views.
Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Estonian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.
Top20 by views:
|Name
|Views
|1
|diiselrong
|128 201 650
|2
|Eesti Rahvusringhääling
|83 621 485
|3
|Real KeV3n
|63 665 110
|4
|Creative Mobile
|53 602 849
|5
|Kristo Boginski
|48 863 174
|6
|Artur Rehi
|48 474 352
|7
|Eastory
|29 790 303
|8
|hrz4x4
|20 013 089
|9
|videogamers.eu
|19 764 069
|10
|Iron Baltic
|18 729 475
|11
|Legendaarne Records
|17 856 241
|12
|Ingrid Postolova
|17 297 447
|13
|KamenikProductions
|17 098 819
|14
|Chihuahua SL
|16 673 574
|15
|Tajo Kadajas
|14 162 180
|16
|BalticMotorSport
|12 913 729
|17
|Comedy Estonia
|12 527 239
|18
|CaljuCotcas
|10 389 245
|19
|RSGvidz
|9 371 160
|20
|Elitzy
|6 843 947
Top20 by subscribers:
|Name
|Subscribers
|1
|Creative Mobile
|531 000
|2
|Artur Rehi
|320 000
|3
|Eastory
|259 000
|4
|Kristo Boginski
|253 000
|5
|diiselrong
|229 000
|6
|Real KeV3n
|132 000
|7
|Syn Cole
|84 900
|8
|Eesti Rahvusringhääling
|47 200
|9
|hrz4x4
|37 400
|10
|Elitzy
|33 100
|11
|Iron Baltic
|30 500
|12
|Chihuahua SL
|28 400
|13
|Comedy Estonia
|25 900
|14
|KamenikProductions
|24 700
|15
|Rajaste
|24 100
|16
|Eesti Idamaise Tantsu Koda
|17 300
|17
|Nadya Drozdova
|16 900
|18
|CaljuCotcas
|16 300
|19
|videogamers.eu
|16 000
|20
|Juhani Sarglep
|16 000
The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.