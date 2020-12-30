Support

2020.12.30

Top20 YouTube Influencers in Estonia

According to the study conducted by MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 439 YouTube channels associated with Estonia have 821,349,518 views.

YouTube_Top3_viewers_EE

Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Estonian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.

Top20 by views:

    Name Views
1 diiselrong 128 201 650
2 Eesti Rahvusringhääling 83 621 485
3 Real KeV3n 63 665 110
4 Creative Mobile 53 602 849
5 Kristo Boginski 48 863 174
6 Artur Rehi 48 474 352
7 Eastory 29 790 303
8 hrz4x4 20 013 089
9 videogamers.eu 19 764 069
10 Iron Baltic 18 729 475
11 Legendaarne Records 17 856 241
12 Ingrid Postolova 17 297 447
13 KamenikProductions 17 098 819
14 Chihuahua SL 16 673 574
15 Tajo Kadajas 14 162 180
16 BalticMotorSport 12 913 729
17 Comedy Estonia 12 527 239
18 CaljuCotcas 10 389 245
19 RSGvidz 9 371 160
20 Elitzy 6 843 947

Top20 by subscribers:

    Name Subscribers
1 Creative Mobile 531 000
2 Artur Rehi 320 000
3 Eastory 259 000
4 Kristo Boginski 253 000
5 diiselrong 229 000
6 Real KeV3n 132 000
7 Syn Cole 84 900
8 Eesti Rahvusringhääling 47 200
9 hrz4x4 37 400
10 Elitzy 33 100
11 Iron Baltic 30 500
12 Chihuahua SL 28 400
13 Comedy Estonia 25 900
14 KamenikProductions 24 700
15 Rajaste 24 100
16 Eesti Idamaise Tantsu Koda 17 300
17 Nadya Drozdova 16 900
18 CaljuCotcas 16 300
19 videogamers.eu 16 000
20 Juhani Sarglep 16 000

The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.

