Top20 YouTube Influencers in Estonia

According to the study conducted by MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 439 YouTube channels associated with Estonia have 821,349,518 views.

Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Estonian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.

Top20 by views:

Top20 by subscribers:

The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.