Top20 YouTube Influencers in Latvia

According to the study conducted by Estonian-based MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 566 YouTube channels associated with Latvia have over 1 billion views (1,097,797,827 views).

Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Latvian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.

The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.