Top20 YouTube Influencers in Latvia

According to the study conducted by Estonian-based MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 566 YouTube channels associated with Latvia have over 1 billion views (1,097,797,827 views).
Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Latvian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.
Top20 by views:
|Name
|Views
|1
|XboxGamerK
|243 018 755
|2
|Tobu
|210 739 310
|3
|Lauris Reiniks
|81 135 403
|4
|Первый Балтийский канал
|50 284 311
|5
|FunFaceTV
|36 516 433
|6
|Dons Latvia
|35 012 433
|7
|Techscrew
|33 404 051
|8
|robyworks
|24 454 531
|9
|TheYamiks
|21 940 677
|10
|manslmt
|17 759 887
|11
|New Trap Beats & Rap Instrumentals - KMBeats
|15 497 803
|12
|Samsung Latvia
|14 573 355
|13
|airBaltic
|10 532 983
|14
|Chris Wess Official
|10 219 265
|15
|Alinka Silverinka
|9 881 475
|16
|Transleiteris
|9 452 311
|17
|AuliEtnotranss
|9 222 905
|18
|Voice of Armwrestling
|8 901 804
|19
|thesoundpoetsmusic
|8 673 934
|20
|Uldons TV
|8 187 282
Top20 by subscribers:
|Name
|Subscribers
|1
|Tobu
|1 050 000
|2
|XboxGamerK
|782 000
|3
|robyworks
|151 000
|4
|TheYamiks
|92 000
|5
|Первый Балтийский канал
|90 400
|6
|FunFaceTV
|90 000
|7
|Alinka Silverinka
|85 200
|8
|Lauris Reiniks
|73 400
|9
|Uldons TV
|62 900
|10
|MadamFromRiga
|61 900
|11
|Techscrew
|56 600
|12
|Smells Like The 90s
|45 700
|13
|Voice of Armwrestling
|41 900
|14
|New Trap Beats & Rap Instrumentals - KMBeats
|38 900
|15
|Ametist
|38 200
|16
|AuliEtnotranss
|36 400
|17
|bgcentrs
|31 900
|18
|artbeauty.lv
|31 300
|19
|Lena Yari
|29 500
|20
|Dons Latvia
|28 400
The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.