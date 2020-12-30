Support

Top20 YouTube Influencers in Latvia

According to the study conducted by Estonian-based MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 566 YouTube channels associated with Latvia have over 1 billion views (1,097,797,827 views).

Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Latvian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.

Top20 by views:

    Name Views
1 XboxGamerK 243 018 755
2 Tobu 210 739 310
3 Lauris Reiniks 81 135 403
4 Первый Балтийский канал 50 284 311
5 FunFaceTV 36 516 433
6 Dons Latvia 35 012 433
7 Techscrew 33 404 051
8 robyworks 24 454 531
9 TheYamiks 21 940 677
10 manslmt 17 759 887
11 New Trap Beats & Rap Instrumentals - KMBeats 15 497 803
12 Samsung Latvia 14 573 355
13 airBaltic 10 532 983
14 Chris Wess Official 10 219 265
15 Alinka Silverinka 9 881 475
16 Transleiteris 9 452 311
17 AuliEtnotranss 9 222 905
18 Voice of Armwrestling 8 901 804
19 thesoundpoetsmusic 8 673 934
20 Uldons TV 8 187 282

Top20 by subscribers:

    Name Subscribers
1 Tobu 1 050 000
2 XboxGamerK 782 000
3 robyworks 151 000
4 TheYamiks 92 000
5 Первый Балтийский канал 90 400
6 FunFaceTV 90 000
7 Alinka Silverinka 85 200
8 Lauris Reiniks 73 400
9 Uldons TV 62 900
10 MadamFromRiga 61 900
11 Techscrew 56 600
12 Smells Like The 90s 45 700
13 Voice of Armwrestling 41 900
14 New Trap Beats & Rap Instrumentals - KMBeats 38 900
15 Ametist 38 200
16 AuliEtnotranss 36 400
17 bgcentrs 31 900
18 artbeauty.lv 31 300
19 Lena Yari 29 500
20 Dons Latvia 28 400

The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.

