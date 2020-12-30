Top20 YouTube Influencers in Lithuania

According to the study conducted by Estonian-based MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 570 YouTube channels associated with Lithuania have 2,878,682,487 views.
Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Lithuanian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.
Top20 by views:
|Name
|Views
|1
|Lithuania HQ
|1 227 115 301
|2
|Zumba with Dovydas
|256 109 685
|3
|A Friend
|247 757 806
|4
|ForeverNightcore
|213 033 357
|5
|Lietuvos Balsas / The Voice Of Lithuania
|80 375 299
|6
|algir2kas
|49820016
|7
|Vital CSGO
|45 261 521
|8
|Donny Montell
|40 992 119
|9
|BAA Training
|37 189 063
|10
|X Factor Lithuania
|35 098 232
|11
|skill4ltu
|29 450 171
|12
|Meistras
|28 906 334
|13
|Martial Arts Journey
|28 806 463
|14
|Marabu 370
|23 641 177
|15
|ROKO NUOTYKIAI
|21 531 643
|16
|BasketNews TV
|20 917 102
|17
|OwerSky Music
|20 136 398
|18
|JK Sax - Juozas Kuraitis Saxophonist
|19 762 571
|19
|MISS SUNNY_OFFICIAL
|19 725 755
|20
|Kasparas
|17 949 756
Top20 by subscribers:
|Name
|Subscribers
|1
|Lithuania HQ
|2 150 000
|2
|Zumba with Dovydas
|512 000
|3
|A Friend
|381 000
|4
|ForeverNightcore
|302 000
|5
|Vital CSGO
|173 000
|6
|BAA Training
|152 000
|7
|Martial Arts Journey
|143 000
|8
|algir2kas
|116 000
|9
|skill4ltu
|109 000
|10
|JK Sax - Juozas Kuraitis Saxophonist
|94 700
|11
|MISS SUNNY_OFFICIAL
|69 800
|12
|Lietuvos Balsas / The Voice Of Lithuania
|65 300
|13
|Donny Montell
|64 300
|14
|ChrisAwake
|64 300
|15
|LukasTij
|56 800
|16
|ROKO NUOTYKIAI
|49 500
|17
|It'sRofa
|48 900
|18
|Whitesand
|48 300
|19
|MANO LIETUVA
|40 900
|20
|X Factor Lithuania
|40 200
The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.