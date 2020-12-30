Support

2020.12.30

Top20 YouTube Influencers in Lithuania

According to the study conducted by Estonian-based MTÜ Baltic Internet Policy Initiative (BIPI), 570 YouTube channels associated with Lithuania have 2,878,682,487 views.

Using BuzzSumo’s YouTube influencer feature BIPI have found the top 20 Lithuanian YouTube influencers, by views and subscribers.

Top20 by views:

    Name Views
1 Lithuania HQ 1 227 115 301
2 Zumba with Dovydas 256 109 685
3 A Friend 247 757 806
4 ForeverNightcore 213 033 357
5 Lietuvos Balsas / The Voice Of Lithuania 80 375 299
6 algir2kas 49820016
7 Vital CSGO 45 261 521
8 Donny Montell 40 992 119
9 BAA Training 37 189 063
10 X Factor Lithuania 35 098 232
11 skill4ltu 29 450 171
12 Meistras 28 906 334
13 Martial Arts Journey 28 806 463
14 Marabu 370 23 641 177
15 ROKO NUOTYKIAI 21 531 643
16 BasketNews TV 20 917 102
17 OwerSky Music 20 136 398
18 JK Sax - Juozas Kuraitis Saxophonist 19 762 571
19 MISS SUNNY_OFFICIAL 19 725 755
20 Kasparas 17 949 756

Top20 by subscribers:

    Name Subscribers
1 Lithuania HQ 2 150 000
2 Zumba with Dovydas 512 000
3 A Friend 381 000
4 ForeverNightcore 302 000
5 Vital CSGO 173 000
6 BAA Training 152 000
7 Martial Arts Journey 143 000
8 algir2kas 116 000
9 skill4ltu 109 000
10 JK Sax - Juozas Kuraitis Saxophonist 94 700
11 MISS SUNNY_OFFICIAL 69 800
12 Lietuvos Balsas / The Voice Of Lithuania 65 300
13 Donny Montell 64 300
14 ChrisAwake 64 300
15 LukasTij 56 800
16 ROKO NUOTYKIAI 49 500
17 It'sRofa 48 900
18 Whitesand 48 300
19 MANO LIETUVA 40 900
20 X Factor Lithuania 40 200

The researchers point out that YouTube is the second most popular social network in the world. YouTube makes it possible to have a popular channel for both large media holdings and individual bloggers. Bloggers can become influential influencers and be attractive to brands.

