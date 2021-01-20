Ipsos buys tech company Fistnet

Fistnet’s Dotmetrics platform operates in six countries, tracking and reporting internet traffic to participating websites and apps.

The acquisition follows a ‘longstanding collaboration’ between the companies in the Adriatic region, Ipsos said.

Ipsos has also deployed Dotmetrics for its Iris service, which will become the official measurement used by UK Online Measurement (UKOM) from this month (January 2021 ).

Founded in 2012, Zagreb-based Fistnet has also developed a reporting engine and dashboard to connect to multiple data sources.

The integration of the company will expand Ipsos’ digital data collection and reporting.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Didier Truchot, chief executive and chairman, Ipsos, said: “We are proud to work with Fistnet’s pool of talented and experienced site-centric technologists, software engineers and modelling experts. Together, we will accelerate the development of our advanced web and mobile measurement solutions.”

Tomislav Fistric, chief executive, Fistnet, added: “With Ipsos, we will create incremental value for clients by combining the experience and footprint of Ipsos with Dotmetrics’ expertise.”