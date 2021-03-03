Belarus, International Telecommunication Union keen to expand cooperation in ICT

Belarusian Communications and Informatization Minister Konstantin Shulgan met with Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin to discuss ways to expand cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT) between the Belarusian Communications and Informatization Ministry and the ITU, BelTA learned from the website of the ministry.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin spoke highly of Belarus' results in ICT and its positions in various international rankings related to ICT.

Konstantin Shulgan briefed Doreen Bogdan-Martin about the status of the state program “Belarus' Digital Development for 2021-2025”, which is aimed at introducing ICT and cutting-edge industrial technologies in economic sectors and areas of life of the society and will facilitate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level through 2030.

The parties also discussed preparations for the 2021 World Telecommunication Development Conference, which will take place in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa on 8-19 November, and the CIS regional preparatory meeting, due on 21-22 April.

Konstantin Shulgan and Doreen Bogdan-Martin also discussed holding various international events under the aegis of the ITU in Belarus, including the international forum “Smart sustainable cities: organizational and technical aspects” – a hybrid even due in Minsk on 16-18 March, a seminar to discuss the introduction of 5G in Minsk on 1-4 June within the framework of the international ICT forum TIBO 2021, and other joint events. The parties also looked into possible participation of the ITU top officials in TIBO 2021, if the epidemiological situation allows.

“We have talked about ways to advance cooperation with the ITU in the field of digital skills, including by means of providing expert and technological assistance and ensuring accessibility of digital technologies to people with disabilities. The agenda of the meeting also included stepping up cooperation with the ITU in cybersecurity and other promising fields. The meeting has helped outline promising areas of future cooperation in ICT with the International Telecommunication Union,” the ministry noted.

