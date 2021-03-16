ITU's international forum on smart sustainable cities underway in Minsk

Taking part in the event are representatives of the ITU, government, regional authorities and also major institutions of science and education. Speakers from Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, experts from the Green Cities Project, UNDP, specialists of Belarus' major companies will share the practical experience and suggest ways of building a smart sustainable city.

A smart sustainable city is an innovative city that uses information and communication technologies and other means to improve living standards, efficiency and services in cities and also competitiveness while meeting the economic, social, environmental and cultural needs of the present and future generations. “At this stage of development of smart sustainable cities, the most important issues include the definition of integrated approaches towards building smart sustainable cities, development of conceptual documents and means to assess the effectiveness of smart sustainable cities. Every year we get more and more technical solutions for a smart sustainable city,” the Communications and Informatization Ministry said.

The program of the forum includes a wide range of thematic reports of international experts in such areas as organizational and technical aspects of smart sustainable cities development. The objectives of the forum are to familiarize Belarusian specialists with the latest global achievements in the area of smart sustainable cities, implemented under the auspices of the ITU, and to consider the proposals of the ITU member countries in the region to unify approaches to the construction and development of smart sustainable cities. Another goal of the forum is to determine the area and procedure for interaction between state and commercial structures in the joint implementation of smart city solutions.

The forum will also include a meeting of the regional group of the ITU-T study group 20 for Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Transcaucasia.

The forum is organized by the ITU jointly with Giprosvyaz and the Communications and Informatization Ministry of Belarus.