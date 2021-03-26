Smart city biometrics and event detection launch in Poznan, Poland to enhance public safety

Polish company Inwebit has designed a Smart Security Platform (SSP) which is promising to revolutionize public safety in smart cities, reports The First News . The advanced video surveillance technology includes face biometrics, person tracking, fight recognition and identifying sounds of gunshot or explosions.

The SSP project received co-financing from the EU and is being run as a test project in the city of Poznan, Poland with plans for a rollout in other European cities in the future. Last year, France explored the potential to deploy public video surveillance embedded with facial recognition technology.

The biometrics and detection capabilities of the smart city solution are a working response to terror attacks as well as potential environmental incidents like gas leaks, the company says.

“Our solutions work twenty-four-seven and automatically analyse the video and detect dangerous events, even with hundreds of observation points, even with very short events lasting only a few seconds that can be missed by a human,” says Marcin Paradowski, R&D director at Inwebit.

Advanced algorithms will be trained to identify specific events, according to Inwebit’s site, based on image, sound analysis and sensor data. The platform also comes with implementing guidelines for the system which will allow for targeted operations.

Paradowski continues, “Additionally, the system can take some actions by emitting a noise or using the lamp, it can increase the light or even start a flashing mode to disrupt the attention of an aggressor. As a smart city solution, it can be also used to decrease energy usage by decreasing the light when nobody is around the city lamp.”

The biometric SSP project was nominated for the Regio Star Award last year, which recognizes community services in the EU. Inwebit are committed to building in public safety at the core of the company’s projects. Emergency services are connected to the SSP and the system will automatically signal if it sees violent behaviour, or even if a person has fallen and hurt themselves.

Trial installation of the project began in June 2020.