Belarus busy building digital state

Belarus takes serious steps on the way towards building a digital state. Head of the Operations and Analysis Center under the President of Belarus Andrei Pavlyuchenko made the statement during the international forum #GBC in Minsk.

Andrei Pavlyuchenko

The official said: “We live at a time when digital technologies are becoming part of our lives. The main questions being discussed during today's forum focus on information security, digital government, the establishment of a digital state, the development of the Smart City initiative and so on. The construction of a digital government is a long and complicated process. I am pleased that Belarus occupies a decent place among 200 countries in this regard.” In his words, Belarus is intent on developing the digital government, creating comfort and convenience for citizens, the private sector, intent on facilitating interaction between the state and the citizens. In his opinion, it is a continuous process.

“As from 1 September Belarusian citizens, stateless persons, and foreigners will be able to obtain ID cards. These cards are also a means to interact with the state. It will be simpler to get administrative procedures and services. ID cards will reduce manufacturing and business costs. The process is also very lengthy but we are making very serious steps on the way towards building a digital state as a state of the future,” Andrei Pavlyuchenko stressed.

The official reminded that the National Center for Electronic Services had been created in Belarus and several presidential ordinances had been signed. “It will be possible to use an ID card to access the personal area of the website of the National Center for Electronic Services and perform administrative procedures. It may seem little today but we are developing. Everything should be developed in a gradual and evolutionary manner. Digital procedures and services grow year after year. We see very good dynamics in this process,” he noted.

The international forum #GBC (government, business, citizens) is a unique event in the sphere of telecommunications. The main goal of the forum is to present accomplishments and projects in the area of digital government, search for new ways of digitization and interaction between the state and the private sector and citizens by means of information and communication technologies. #GBC is supposed to become a platform for discussing the state, development, and prospects of Belarus' digital future, transition of interaction at all levels to the digital dimension.

The main tasks of the forum include a presentation of accomplishments in the area of digital government and projects in the course of implementing the government program “Digital development of Belarus in 2021-2025”, a demonstration of implemented projects and promising products of IT companies, communications and telecommunications companies, the involvement of interested countries in transboundary interaction in the course of exchanging legal documents, the development of partnership and interagency interaction, the improvement of the IT knowledge of the society.

The forum's organizers are the National Traffic Exchange Center and the National Center for Electronic Services. The event proceeds with support of the Operations and Analysis Center under the President of the Republic of Belarus.