Tallinnovation smart city innovation competition - the 1st year follow-up

Tallinn Innovation Fund was lunched in 2020 to support the introduction of smart city solutions in Tallinn with 50,000 euros.

Feel free to contact us to get to know more about the winner companies and their solutions!

The City of Tallinn and Tehnopol Science and Business Campus launched a Tallinnovation innovation competition to find smart city solutions that will make the city's services and environment even more comfortable and modern for residents and visitors alike. The effort should stimulate cooperation between the city and technology firms, creating opportunities to use innovative software products and services. Those who submit the idea have the opportunity to receive financial support, pilot their project, receive contacts, advice and resources from the City of Tallinn, and use the support of the Tehnopol mentor network.

The aim of Tehnopol, the largest research and business campus in the Baltics, is to contribute to the emergence and growth of world-class technology companies in Estonia and to support their expansion into foreign markets. To this end, a comprehensive solution is offered, from commercial real estate to needs-based business development services in three focus areas: smart city, green technology, and health technology.

Tallinnovation is an international innovation brand of the City of Tallinn, the aim of which is to involve and introduce the introduction of innovative solutions in Tallinn.