Citizen science air quality monitoring project launched in Brussels

CurieuzenAir allows citizens in the Belgium capital to collect high-quality data in their street by attaching a small “real estate panel” to a window at the front of their house.

CurieuzenAir aims to generate an internationally unique dataset that provides insight into the exposure and health impacts of air pollution. This data will help to better inform clean air policies and be used by Brussels Environment to improve air quality models. This way CurieuzenAir innovatively contributes to the EU’s new Zero Pollution Action Plan that places great emphasis on improving air quality with broad citizen engagement.

“I am delighted that so many inhabitants of Brussels have the opportunity to conduct air quality measurements themselves,” said Alain Maron, Brussels minister for climate transition, environment, social affairs and health. “The data from CurieuzenAir will provide a detailed insight in the air quality across Brussels, as well as the associated health effects. This will allow us to establish a science-based policy to reduce air pollution, in order to improve the quality of life of those living, working or visiting Brussels.”

Citizen engagement

The air quality data will be collected under the professional guidance of scientists from the University of Antwerp, while the socio-economic analysis within the project will be directed by the Université Libre de Bruxelles. The city movement Bral that strives for a sustainable Brussels, will assist with engaging citizens and local communities in the project.

Bral’s Florence Lepoudre said: “We have already been working for years with the citizens of Brussels to improve the air quality. CurieuzenAir is the next important step for us. The expertise on large-scale citizen science provided by the University of Antwerp makes this a unique project for Brussels.”

The initiative is part of the Brussels Clean Air Partnership, a collaboration launched in October 2020 between Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Brussels-Capital Region Government, and Brussels Environment, to galvanise local and international partners to improve air quality through innovation, research and monitoring, citizen engagement, and education programmes.

“CurieuzenAir, the largest citizen science project in Europe, brings together citizens, researchers, government leaders, and low-cost technologies to monitor air quality throughout the city,” said Antha Williams, global head of environment programmes, Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“Bloomberg Philanthropies is proud to collaborate with our partners in Brussels and hope this project sets an example that cities across the continent can draw on as they build a cleaner, healthier future.”

Brussels citizens can register their interest in participating in the CurieuzenAir project until 13 June at www.curieuzenair.brussels.