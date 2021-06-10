What a $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Could Mean for Smart Cities

Investments in intelligent transportation technology can have significant benefits for cities and residents.

For years, the United States’ infrastructure has failed to earn a grade of higher than C-. However, there is good news to report. With a potentially trillion-dollar infrastructure bill on the table, cities across America stand to be empowered to make significant modernization improvements that will raise the national infrastructure grade.

The drafted American Jobs Plan includes major spending in public transit infrastructure, roadways and safety, electric vehicles, passenger rail, and digital infrastructure — all critical pillars of efficient, connected smart cities.

The plan is broad and far-reaching, which raises a question: As federal funds become available, where should cities start? With many agencies and stakeholders involved, modernization efforts can seem overwhelming.

Ideally, cities should look to leverage existing technology as the foundation for a smart city initiative. Technology fitting that description includes IP-enabled devices typically installed already across metropolitan areas.

These are relatively low-cost and can pave the way for cities to transition to smart infrastructure, especially when coupled with vehicle data. How is this anonymous vehicle data captured? Through artificial intelligence and machine learning video analytics.

Actionable Data Can Improve Cities’ Infrastructure

When we think of vehicle recognition technology, ticketing and tolls typically spring to mind. However, thanks to enhanced data capture technology, AI-powered data analysis and data sharing capabilities, this technology can serve as a central hub that powers a host of services, not only public safety applications.

Today, whether located on a bridge, a building or a pole, sensors generating video streams can be turned into multipurpose roadway monitoring devices. As vehicles travel through a city, these sensors seamlessly capture anonymitized information along with vehicle make, model, body type and direction of travel.

When AI is applied to the information gathered, actionable intelligence can be derived for a host of benefits. With advanced vehicle recognition technology, city officials can fuel decision-making across multiple agency-specific infrastructure initiatives, including roadway planning and optimization, citizen safety, parking management, and environmental improvement.