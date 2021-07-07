European Digital Skills and Jobs Online Platform launched

In an initiative to upskill digital knowledge, a new ‘Digital Skills & Jobs’, online platform has been launched. This digital platform, provides a wide range of high-quality information, resources and opportunities related to the digital arena, across all levels.

Users can benefit from easily accessible up-to-date insights, while experienced digital professionals can benefit from targeted content relevant to their field of expertise. Additionally, a collaborative space is available for Community members to network, interact and grow together.

This portal has been created as one of the initiatives launched under the Connecting Europe Facility Programme. It will contribute to the Digital Europe Programme – an ambitious EU programme that strives to make Europe more competitive in the global digital economy through digital capacity-building and ensuring a wide use of digital technologies across the EU.

Internal Commissioner for the Market Thierry Breton said: “Whether looking for a new job or starting a business, digital skills are key to success. Bringing together hundreds of initiatives from around Europe, the Digital Skills and Jobs Platform is a unique place for citizens to enhance their learning experiences and to discover new opportunities.”

The ‘Digital Skills & Jobs’, platform will become a unique reference point for all Europeans citizens, businesses and public organisations. This will help in making the most of the digital transformation of our society and economy.

For those willing to make make the leap please visit, register and share the platform: https://digital-skills-jobs.europa.eu/en.