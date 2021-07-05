Using Entrepreneurial Spirit to Advance Democracy

In episode 10 of the third season of How to Fix Democracy , a series developed by the Bertelsmann Foundation and other partners, former GMF YTILI fellow Wietse van Ransbeeck discusses the role modern technology can play in making democracy more inclusive and diverse.

Through his Brussels-based venture CitizenLab, Wietse works with local governments around the globe to help them become more participatory with input-gathering and decision-making. The exploration of new ways for governments to connect with their citizens is also something GMF Cities will explore as part of the Cities Fortifying Democracy project, and we continue to cheer on Wietse and his colleagues as they help cities in their all-important endeavor to keep democracy strong.