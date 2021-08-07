Telensa acquired by Signify to expand offering for smart cities

Telensa has been acquired by Signify , the world leader in lighting. Under the terms of the deal, Telensa is now a Signify company and will continue to sell its systems under its own brand name.

Brent Hudson, CEO, Telensa said: “Today is a major milestone in Telensa’s evolution. Our deep expertise in wireless monitoring and control systems for smart cities is well recognised and we are delighted on behalf of our customers, employees and our suppliers that it has led to the announcement today. We very much look forward to embarking on a new journey within Signify and exploring our shared values and vision in the IoT smart city space.”

“We are very excited to welcome Telensa as part of Signify,” said Harsh Chitale, Division Leader Digital Solutions at Signify. “With its talented team and proven track record, we are adding a well-established technology and competitive offering to fuel the uptake of solutions for smart cities around the world”.

With Telensa, Signify adds a narrow-band and TALQ-compliant solution to its feature-rich, open and secured systems. This will enable Signify to service a broader group of customers, by making smart city infrastructure affordable to cities utilizing the unlicensed radio space.

