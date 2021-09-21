Myanmar shutdown marks grim year for internet freedom

At least 20 countries blocked people's internet access between June 2020 and May 2021

Internet users in a record number of countries have faced arrest and physical attacks for their posts over the past year, a report said on Sept. 21, painting a grim picture of digital freedoms in 2021. The annual "Freedom on the Net" report said internet shutdowns in Myanmar and Belarus had proved particular low points as online rights declined globally for the 11th year in a row. Compiled by US think tank Freedom House, the survey gives countries a score out of 100 for the level of internet freedom enjoyed by citizens, including the extent to which they face restrictions on the content they can access. Donate to UCA News with a small contribution of your choice Other factors include whether pro-government trolls seek to manipulate online debates. "This year, users faced physical attacks in retribution for their online activities in 41 countries," the report said, a record high since the tracking started 11 years ago. Examples included a Bangladeshi student hospitalised after a beating for alleged "anti-government activities" on social media, and a Mexican journalist assassinated after posting a Facebook video accusing a gang of murder. China was named the world's worst abuser of internet freedoms, handing out heavy prison sentences for online dissent The report also found that people had been arrested or convicted for their online activities in 56 out of the 70 countries covered by the report — a record 80 percent. They included two Egyptian influencers jailed in June for sharing TikTok videos that encouraged women to pursue careers on social media platforms. Myanmar was singled out for heavy criticism in the report after a military junta seized power in February and shut down the internet, blocked social media and forced tech companies to hand over personal data. Internet shutdowns were similarly used to cut communications ahead of Uganda's elections in January and after a disputed Belarus election in August last year. Source: https://www.ucanews.com/news/myanmar-shutdown-marks-grim-year-for-internet-freedom/94222#