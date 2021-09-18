Noise Mapping As A Tool For Smart Cities

Noise Map is the tool to represent the distribution of sound level in a graphical manner. Noise mapping can help identify the amount of noise in a particular region at a given time. There are various ways through which this tool can contribute to smart city applications. The mapping of noise is trickier and innovative in the form of its implementation. Therefore, Noise mapping has a particular set of applications pertaining to noise pollution or environmental noise.

For instance, detecting noise in urban parts of the city can help with transportation infrastructure management. These applications would use vehicle noise and honkings as a reference. Such implementation of technologies doesn’t require masses to upgrade their vehicles or carry additional devices. Furthermore, representing noise on geographical information systems (GIS) can allow the analysis of city areas, allowing public density watch for various administration purposes.

How Does Noise Mapping Work?

Noise mapping is a data-driven system, just like any other IoT application. Noise gathering infrastructures require capturing of noise data at specific intervals of time. Moreover, these systems have to take data from famous and reliable reference points. After collecting the data, these systems calculate average equivalent noise levels. This data is then essentially mapped on with a GIS to provide a graphical representation to the end-users through the internet. Once available, this data is recorded in the database as long as needed. Otherwise, it is always available on mobile devices and computers for instantaneous monitoring and alerts.

Diving deeper on the technicality, noise mapping systems would interlink a weighted sound level, the background noise level, and the peak noise level. These different values accumulate to provide various traffic insights, including vehicle horns, traffic volume, and vehicle infotainment systems. Implementation of noise mapping systems can be helpful in high traffic areas such as popular roads, highly sensitive areas, road junctions, commercial centers, and crossroads. Based on the spot, city administration can set a noise level threshold. These thresholds can act as reference points to identify if the noise limit is exceeded and needs immediate attention.

Noise Mapping & Importance Of Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

Geographical Information Systems are often core additions to noise mapping systems. GIS provides complete insight for smart city layers on a single platform. Different government administration departments can be in synchronization with the latest information thanks to a central GIS. GIS serves the purpose of visually representing old data in an effortless manner. Most of the GIS can also perform calculations and show the transformed data over a local user interface or the internet. The latter approach of Internet-based GIS is more popular than with other IoT-based smart city applications.

To emphasize further, online noise mapping is helpful in order to ensure that the public is clear about strategic noise mapping and planning. Online noise mapping is the best way to ensure that the masses can access comprehensive and clear data easily. As such, many governments themselves support the idea of an online interface. Representing this information over the internet on a web page would allow users with accessibility. Thus, users can access those systems via mobile devices and computers.

Noise Action Planning For Smart Cities

After the preparation of noise mapping, Noise action planning follows as the next step. Action planning authorities and administrations prepare a noise action plan in a case where the noise exceeds the set threshold level. Noise action plans lay the foundation to manage the noise levels and reduce the environmental noise. Noise mitigation measures are essential for smart city infrastructures to improve further. As a result, cities can plan alternate routes, additional infrastructures, and traffic accumulation.

Noise mapping is one of the credible technologies for smart cities to come. Traffic application and infrastructure management are just one of the noise mapping applications. Noise mapping can also be useful to identify human engagement in workspaces for Covid-19 prevention protocols. Furthermore, noise pollution can be monitored to restrict any ill effects of noise around anesthesia patients in hospitals. To conclude, there are many different and out-of-the-box themed ideas that will allow massive growth for smart cities. Making the most out of existing nature and ambiance is the efficient way to proceed with technological transformation.