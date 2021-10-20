MIGF 2021: Moldova’s Digital Future in the COVID-19 Era

The Internet Governance Forum ( MIGF ) will be held in Chisinau on October 19-20. It will be attended by representatives of government agencies, international, non-governmental and expert organizations, digital business, technology companies, digital development experts from Moldova, Romania, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Canada, the United States and a number of other countries.

The discussion of current problems of the digital agenda and the development of the Internet will be focused on 4 main tracks: trust and security, digital Inclusion and bridging the digital divide, digital rights and freedoms, digital data. Forum agenda consists of 8 plenary sessions and panel discussions, including special events, jointly organized with Freedom House and SecDev Foundation.

”In 2021, MIGF sets itself the task of strengthening open multilateral discussion of the development of the Internet in Moldova, the country’s participation in the formation of the global digital agenda, and a joint search for a balance between security and development. The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn special attention to the needs of digital development, the need to empower digital rights and opportunities against the backdrop of serious difficulties that society and the state face during this period”, said MIGF Coordinator Alexei Marciuc.

According to him, the holding of MIGF 2021 in Chisinau will serve to actualize the tasks of the digital agenda in the post-pandemic crisis, determine the prospects for multilateral dialogue on the sustainability of the global Internet and the priorities of a common digital future.

The forum will host expert discussions, speeches and presentations both online and offline. It is planed the participation of representatives of UN IGF, ICANN, RIPE NCC, Internet Society (ISOC), SecDev Foundation, Freedom House, Microsoft, SEEDIG, etc. Among the national partners of the forum are the Investment Agency “Invest Moldova”, the Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova, non-governmental organizations, companies RTS and MUK in the field of IT-consulting and security. Special guests of the event: Deputy Prime Minister for Digitalization Iurie Turcanu, members of Parliament, representatives of key government agencies, national and international organizations.

As part of the main tracks, expert discussions will be held on the topics:

Digital inclusion and multistakeholder cooperation in managing the digital future

Trust, security and stability in the digital space

Digital accessibility for people with disabilities and special needs

Internet freedom in Central and Eastern Europe. Trends and сhallenges, lessons for Moldova

ICT regulatory in times of digital transformation

Data sovereignty and trusted online identity

E-learning as a road to online universities. National and regional experience

The Rationale for a culture of digital safety in civil society organizations

The Moldova Internet Governance Forum is a national initiative of the global IGF of the United Nations, which in turn is convened by the UN Secretary General and is an international multi-stakeholder platform for dialogue on Internet governance issues.

Since 2020, MIGF has become an annual event where representatives of the expert community discuss global and national approaches to Internet governance, cybersecurity and digital resilience, regulation, expanding Internet access and bridging the digital divide, innovation and digital development strategies.

To register for participation in the MIGF, use the online form on the website www.igf.md. Registered attendees will receive an email connection information to participate in this event.