Opinion: In Belarus, a social media post can be a ticket to prison

The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who stole the country’s 2020 presidential election, is descending to new depths of repression. In the past, he jailed journalists, shuttered their outfits, closed their websites and crushed most nongovernmental organizations. This month, a police unit announced that people will be charged with crimes for what they see or subscribe to online, especially the encrypted Telegram channels. The government published new rules for handling “extremist” information to take effect Oct. 15, but the document did not spell out specific penalties. What Mr. Lukashenko’s regime calls “extremist” is largely opposition information, news and reports about his brutality. “You can be arrested for just reading it, or making a comment somewhere,” says Tatsiana Khomich, the opposition’s coordinator for political prisoners, whose sister, Maria Kolesnikova, is a jailed opposition leader. Both sisters worked for a Minsk banker, Viktor Babariko, a presidential aspirant detained before the vote, who’s also still behind bars.