Belarus: IRCT's Forensic Experts Find Compelling Evidence of Coordinated Torture

“On the evening of 10 August, I was walking home. The riot police officers stopped me. They started beating me. Beating with feet, batons, then grabbed me by the arms and legs and carried me into the paddy wagon,” said a man from Baranovichi, a small city in Western Belarus, describing his arrest and detention in a police truck.

“While they were carrying me, they stopped several times and beat me again. They put me on the ground near the paddy wagon and started shouting, ‘Who did you vote for?’ All this was accompanied by obscenities. I was silent. ‘For Tikhanovskaya?’ [Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the opposition candidate for president] I was silent. They continued to beat me.”

“This report, which is one of the first by experts to review the available forensic evidence, firmly establishes the existence of medical and visual evidence that is consistent with and corroborates the allegations of torture and ill-treatment by complainants in every case we examined,” said the IRCT in its report, ‘Belarus: A Coordinated Policy of Torture’.

Click here to download the report.

Since pro-democracy protests began in August 2020 following the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko – a vote rejected as fraudulent by both the EU and the OSCE – Belarus’ state-run Investigative Committee reported receiving some 5,000 complaints of torture and ill-treatment. However, in August 2021 the Committee announced it would not initiate any criminal proceedings because the State’s use of force was in accordance with Belarusian law, “in the suppression of offences”.

In response to this statement, IRCT and IFEG asserted the importance of conducting effective forensic investigation of torture reports according to the international agreed principles set out in the Istanbul Protocol with a view to ensuring accountability and reparations for victims of these extensive human rights violations.

Members of IFEG are preeminent medical experts in the forensic examination of victims of torture, and its 42 members have examined around 40,000 cases and testified in court and other forums over 4,000 times. The aim of IRCT’s collaboration with ICITB was to determine the extent to which the available visual and medical evidence in each case was consistent with the individual’s allegations of torture and ill-treatment.

In total, the 50 case files included 130 documents with 613 pages, 286 photographs and four videos. Every case file contained an interview with an individual claiming to have been arrested between 9-12 August 2020 and subjected to torture or ill-treatment by the police and security forces during and/or subsequent to arrest. Almost every case file (49 cases) also included photographs of the complainant’s injuries taken at or before the time of interview. In addition, 35 cases included medical documentation. All case materials were translated by the ICITB from Belarusian to English.

The ICITB was created as a reaction of Belarusian and foreign human rights organisations to State torture and brutality towards civilians after the presidential elections on 9 August 2020. The ICITB is a founding member alongside IRCT member in Denmark, Dignity, the UK’s Redress and 14 other Belarusian and international NGOs of the International Accountability Platform for Belarus (IAPB). The IAPB is supported by 21 States and is mandated to gather evidence of crimes under international law committed by Belarusian authorities in the run-up to, during and after the 2020 presidential election, with the aim of contributing to accountability mechanisms, including eventual trials of perpetrators. The IRCT is a member of IAPB’s Advisory Council.

IRCT's report concluded that individuals appeared to have been targeted due to suspected participation in or support of protests - irrespective of whether they were actively engaged in any such activities at the time - and that the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ ‘Special Purpose Police Detachment’, known by its Belarusian acronym OMON, was a leading perpetrator of the torture. The OMON serve as riot police, and members wear balaclavas to keep their identity secret.

A Russian translation of the report is being released simultaneously by the ICITB.

Click here to download the report in Russian.