National Centre for Personal Data Protection established in Belarus

Its establishment is stipulated by Decree No. 422 ‘On Measures to Improve the Protection of Personal Data’, which President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko signed on October 28th. The document was issued in development of the norms of the law No. 99-3 of May 7th, 2021 ‘On the Protection of Personal Data’

In accordance with the decree, the national centre is endowed with the status of an authorised body for the protection of the rights of subjects of personal data. Its basic rights, tasks, functions and powers have been determined.

In particular, the centre is empowered to verify compliance with the legislation on personal data, to issue written demands (orders) to eliminate identified violations, to demand the termination of the processing of personal data if it is impossible to protect the rights of subjects of personal data by other means.

Moreover, the decree establishes additional measures related to the protection of personal data. This is, for example, the need to undergo special training for persons whose duties include the protection of personal data; the obligation to keep records of personal data subject to processing by state bodies and other organisations.