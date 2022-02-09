Riga establishes digital agency to drive transformation

A new centralised agency is being established in Latvia’s capital Riga to improve digital services and the use of data.

The creation of the office, which will begin its work from April 1, is inspired by other cities in Europe.

“In modern municipalities, technology must become the driving force behind digital transformation so that the city can offer high-quality and innovative services to its citizens,” said Mārtiņš Staķis, Chairman of the Riga City Council.

“In planning this reform, Riga gained experience from European cities that are already leaders in digital growth – Helsinki, Barcelona and others. Our goal is to create a Riga digital agency that can lead the implementation of smart and forward-looking solutions in our city.”

Data, procurement, skills

The responsibilities of the new agency include ensuring the availability, security and effective use of data. The team will also be tasked with the development of shared IT solutions and improving procurement processes to promote competition between suppliers. A further area of focus will be developing digital skills among city employees, and improving internal collaboration.

The Riga Digital Agency is a result of the re-organisation of the city’s Information Technology Centre as part of an IT modernisation drive.

The city will launch a recruitment process to find a director for the new agency and until then, it will be led by Aris Dzērvāns, Director of the Information Technology Centre.

An Information Technology Support Division will also be established to provide internal technical help.