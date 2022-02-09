Smart City Mobility Index: European cities rank highest

This week, the parking tech company EasyPark Group published its Smart City Mobility Index , revealing which cities are leaders in mobility innovation. Examining parking solutions, traffic management systems and clean transport in cities from all over the globe, the group concluded that European cities rank at the top of the index.

Expanding on previous findings

Before delving into the results of the study, it is important to note that the Smart City Mobility Index is an extension of a previous study carried out by the group. In October 2021, the company conducted and published its Cities of the Future Index, which focused on 4 key sections, namely Digital Life, Mobility Innovation, Business Tech Infrastructure, and Environment.

“We recently conducted the Cities of the Future Index which contained a section that specifically looked at mobility innovation and three areas within it: parking innovation, traffic management and clean transport. Mobility should be of utmost importance to governing bodies, and therefore we conducted a deep dive to reveal the cities that are excelling in this area,” explained CEO of EasyPark Group, Johan Birgersson.

Three indicators of Mobility Innovation

To assess the Parking Innovation of a city, the group assessed the number of parking spaces per capita, the use of digital payments at parking spots, the number of parking technology operators, the civilian adoption level of parking technology, and how widespread it is.

For the Traffic Management indicator, it analysed congestion levels, how long travellers spend in traffic, and the level of dissatisfaction due to long commutes. Calculating how clean a city’s transport is, it looked at the number of green vehicles per capita, new electric car sales, charging infrastructure per capita, and CO2 emissions.

How do cities rank?

To ensure that its rankings are as accurate as possible, the group split the cities into 3 categories based on population sizes. The top 5 cities in each category are listed as follows:

Cities with over 3 million residents

Barcelona, Spain Berlin, Germany London, UK Rotterdam, Netherlands Manchester, UK

Cities with between 600,000 and 3 million residents

Copenhagen, Denmark Dortmund, Germany Amsterdam, Netherlands Zurich, Switzerland Vienna, Austria

Cities with between 50,000 and 600,000 residents

Lund, Sweden Aalborg, Denmark Kortrijk, Belgium Aarhus, Denmark Rostock, Germany

To view all the cities in the Smart City Mobility Index, visit EasyPark Group’s website.