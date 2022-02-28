Statement by Belarusian Civil Society Against The War With Ukraine

We, Belarusian civil society organizations, profess peace and security as indisputable values. We are governed in our activities by human rights standards and principles of humanity. We have worked for many years to create a democratic society, free of discrimination, without inequalities and without violence.

We have not stopped and continue to work in the face of pressure, harassment and brutal repression.



We underline that the current illegitimate government is pursuing a policy which

contradicts the Constitution and international norms, has engaged Belarus in military

aggression against Ukraine and is sending Belarusian armed forces and others to take

part in this war.

The existing illegitimate authorities, which allowed the deployment of the armies of the Russian Federation, let them pass through our territory, supported the aggression at the political level and endangered the sovereignty and independence of

Belarus.

We declare our strong opposition to the policies of an illegitimate government and will

stand together to defend our values, dignity, human rights and rights to peace by all

available non-violent measures. We will continue to work for security and justice, solidarity and mutual support, the right to self-determination, freedom and independence.

With this in view, we declare our commitment:

• to work together to stop the war and prevent its effects;

• to act against the involvement of the Belarusian people in military aggression by the

illegitimate head of state;

• to spread reliable information about the situation in Belarus and Ukraine;

• to support the people of Ukraine in their fight for independence and territorial integrity;

• to express protest against military aggression and expand the principles of peaceful and

good-neighbourly coexistence between the states;

• to help the Belarusian and Ukrainian communities to overcome the humanitarian crisis.

We demand that the territory of the Republic of Belarus not be used as a military launching ground and territory of military aggression.

We call on civil society organisations and initiatives to sign the statement and

express solidarity.